Residents on St John's Road in Ely were informed through a flyer that each side of the street would have a different colour bin collected each week. - Credit: Supplied

Residents living in a street in Ely are becoming quite concerned about what is going on with their bin collections after their scheduled pick-ups have been ‘split’ in half.

The residents on St John’s Road were informed through a flyer that from April 1, each side of the street would have a different colour bin collected each week.

This now means that one week, one side of the street has their blue bins collected while the other side green, and it alternates on each collection day.

Residents have been abiding by the changes, however, after speaking to one of the homeowners, it’s seems that one side of the street has now been left with no bin collections.

“We put our blue bins out, and, across the road put their green bins out,” said the resident.

“The bin men came and emptied the bins across the road, but all the bins my side of the street were just left and the same thing has been happening for the past couple of weeks now.”

The resident has rung East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) multiple times, and has spoken to councillors about the issue, but nothing really seems to be changing.

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of ECDC said: “We are aware of an issue with blue and green bin collections in St John’s Road, Ely, which has occurred as part of our recent district-wide reconfiguration of bin rounds."

After ringing to complain, the resident said a guy in charge of the collections came to the street to empty their bin.

“The rest of my side of the street needed theirs emptying too (some were overflowing by this point!) but he left those and drove away,” they said.

“Some of the residents on my side of the street decided to put the same colour bin as the opposite side out the other week and they actually did collect them but again, the same day none of ours who put the right colour out were collected.”

They added: “All we seem to be doing is wheeling our full bins from our gardens to the front of our properties one night, to be wheeling the same full bin back to our garden the following night,” she said.

Cllr Bailey added: “We would like to thank residents in St John’s Road, and any others affected by changes, and ask them to continue to put out bins according to the new calendars which have been posted to every household.

“With their support, we hope to be able to restore waste collections to the gold standard service they have grown to expect and appreciate as soon as possible.”