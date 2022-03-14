News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Local Council

Ely by-election as councillor didn't attend any meetings for six months

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:26 AM March 14, 2022
Councillor Matt Downey (pictured)

- Credit: Twitter/@MattDowneyEly

A parish council by-election is to be held after an already-sanctioned councillor breached rules by not taking part in any meeting of the City of Ely Council for six months.

Matthew Downey, the Lib Dem member for Ely East, can no longer serve as a councillor because of the breach, said East Cambridgeshire District Council leader Councillor Anna Bailey.

It also comes after he was sanctioned in August 2021 after a heated debate over Black Lives Matter and his outburst on Twitter in which he alleged some Tories were racist.

A disciplinary subcommittee that met behind closed doors concluded that he had twice breached the members’ code of conduct.  

At the time, Cllr Bailey complained that Cllr Downey had failed to treat her and other Conservative members with respect when he called them “racists”. 

He was also told to undergo training “in relation to good political debate”. 

Voting for the by-election will take place on April 7.
 

Cambs Live News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Traffic lights will be in place between the roundabout at Cineworld Ely and the roundabout of Wisbech Road, Littleport. 

Cambs Live News

Busy stretch of A10 at Ely to have one-way traffic system until April

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Car almost crashes into house in Station Road, Burwell on March 10 after hitting fence and rolling onto its side.

Cambs Live News

Firefighters rescue motorists after car overturns on B1102 in Burwell

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Alex, 23, becomes restaurant’s new head chef

Restaurant welcomes new head chef, 23-year-old Alex

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Rush-hour traffic on the A10 at Milton, near Cambridge

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: Oil spill, roadworks and helium balloon cause commuter delays

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon