Businesses and property owners are some of those encouraged to apply for some of the £100,000 allocated to improve Ely city centre. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Businesses, landlords and community groups have a chance of claiming part of a £100,000 fund to improve Ely city centre.

Property owners have also been encouraged to apply for up to £20,000 of the £100,000 pot allocated from East Cambridgeshire District Council’s (ECDC) Market Towns Programme fund.

The six-figure total was allocated to the Ely City Centre Capital Improvement Fund at ECDC’s finance and assets committee meeting on October 4.

Councillor Ian Bovingdon, vice chair of the finance and assets committee, said: “Carrying out small improvements such as fixing broken signs, planting up shop fronts or replacing street furniture make a huge difference in enhancing our city centre.

“This will encourage residents, shoppers and tourists to spend more time here, which in turn will benefit the local economy.”

The funding, which applies to certain areas of Ely, was allocated to go towards small improvement projects.

These include minor structural or aesthetic repairs to frontages, new or improved signage (not illuminated), enhanced awnings, street furniture, glazing, painting, planting and improved access in and out of premises.

Cllr Bovingdon said some businesses and organisations may not have the funds to carry out improvement works due to the cost of living crisis.

“This grant is designed to help anyone who has responsibility for buildings in Buttermarket, Forehill, High Street, High Street Passage, Lynn Road, Market Place, Market Street and St Mary’s Street areas of the city centre,” he added.

“It really is a case of small changes being able to make a big difference.”

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority had ringfenced £1 million for its market towns to increase economic growth in those areas.

Interested organisations have between October 10 and November 11 to submit bids between £500 and £20,000 for the Ely City Centre Capital Improvement Fund.

Grant funding under this scheme will cover the cost of improvements and is not intended for work such as surveys, advice or other costs.

All applications will be assessed following the closing date and funds will be allocated to those which most closely match the funding criteria.

For more information on the scheme, visit: https://bit.ly/3yuiGiz.