Election 2021: Counting gets under way in East Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Published: 9:54 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 10:34 AM May 7, 2021
Inside Ross Peers sports centre where counting is under way for the county council divisions of East Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Ben Jolley

The pandemic may be coming to an end but precautions remain in place as the count gets under way in East Cambridgeshire.

Ballot papers were verified last night and now the counting begins inside the Ross Peers sports centre at Soham.

All the ballot papers from the eight East Cambs divisions were taken there last night once polling closed. 

They have been verified and soon counting will begin to find those eight candidates that will win seats on Cambridgeshire County Council. 

The hall will become the centre of regional attention tomorrow (Saturday) as it is where the result of the police and crime commissioner election and the election of a mayor for the combined authority will be announced.


We'll keep you posted throughout as results come in. 

Cambridgeshire County Council
Soham News

