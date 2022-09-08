Staff shortages which have reached “unprecedented levels” is just one of the reasons for underperforming street cleansing and waste collection services in East Cambridgeshire. Inset: Lib Dem councillor Mark Inskip, who previously called for a five-point action plan to deal with the crisis. - Credit: Cllr Mark Inskip

Between April and June, overall performance for the district council’s (ECDC) waste collection service, targeted at 90 per cent, was 33pc.

Performance for the first quarter of the financial year for street cleansing was just 21 per cent, in contrast to a 90pc target.

James Khan, head of East Cambs Street Scene (ECSS) which runs the waste and street cleansing service, admitted this period has been “the most challenging for ECSS since its creation in 2018.

“During its first few months of implementation, ECSS faced unprecedented levels of staff shortages, causing abnormal levels of strain on service deployment and on all employees.

“The national shortage of HGV drivers, twinned with normal levels of employee turnover and sickness absence ECSS experiences throughout the year, both waste collection and street cleansing services have suffered.”

Figures to be discussed at ECDC’s operational services committee meeting on September 12 show that successful bin collections were over 99pc, surpassing its 95pc target.

But only 38pc of bin deliveries within 10 working days were completed, falling short of a target of 92pc.

Mr Khan said that “continuing high levels of sickness absence” amongst HGV drivers and loaders also affected the service’s performance.

“To assist with the completion of collections during the initial stages of implementation, ECSS enlisted the assistance of a local organisation, Countrystyle Recycling,” said Mr Khan.

“This assistance helped complete collections rounds when staffing pressures were at their extreme.”

ECDC Lib Dem councillor Mark Inskip called for a five-point action plan to cope with what he described as “a perfect storm of events” - Credit: Cllr Mark Inskip

In June, ECDC Lib Dem councillor Mark Inskip called for a five-point action plan to cope with what he described as “a perfect storm of events” at ECSS.

Mr Khan, who praised staff for their efforts, said this quarter has brought challenges “more complex than it had experienced before.

“However, all employees worked relentlessly to rectify issues and concerns were raised, working with collection crews to implement solutions,” he added.

“Sickness absence continued to play a large role in the effects on service delivery, with the difficulties of staff retention and recruitment causing additional pressures.”

