Published: 3:29 PM May 7, 2021

Lib Dem gains in East Cambridgeshire is the big story of today's county council elections, with both Ely North and South taken from the Conservatives.

Lib Dem Lorna Dupre was re-elected for Sutton division after winning 2,155 votes - a majority of 65.26%. - Credit: Ben Jolley

Lib Dem newcomer Piers Coutts was elected for Ely South division, winning 1,763 votes - 45.64% share of the vote..

After winning, he said he was "astounded and delighted", describing that the support from the party and his wife has been "remarkable.

"Particularly because I had never been involved in local politics until two years ago.

"I look forward now to trying to deliver on some of the things we've promised and do our best for Ely South."

Conservative Alan Sharp was elected for Woodditton division, with 50.39% of the votes. - Credit: Ben Jolley

Lib Dem Alison Whelan was elected for Ely North division after winning 1,233 votes.

Lib Dem Lorna Dupre was re-elected for Sutton division after winning 2,155 votes/

After winning, she said: "I've been delighted with the level of support that I've received from residents.

Conservative Josh Schumann was re-selected for Burwell division, winning 1,551 votes - Credit: Ben Jolley

"I'm very pleased to have earned their trust to have another term on Cambridgeshire County Council.

"I like to think that I've done my best to keep in touch with people throughout the year, particularly on social media.

Mark Goldsack who was re-elected for Soham North and Isleham division. He gained 1,570 votes. - Credit: Ben Jolley

"I have tried to reflect their concerns, answer their queries and assist them where I can and be a positive councillor representing their interests."

Meanwhile the Conservatives won the majority of votes, including Mark Goldsack who was re-elected for Soham North and Isleham division.

Having won 1,570 votes he said: "I'm incredibly proud to have been re-elected and want to thank everyone that voted for me.

"I've worked hard, but I've worked hard since I got elected in the by-election for the post.

"I continue to work hard; I'm very fortunate to have grown up in this town and attended the local school.

"Now, I live in Isleham - it's been a very fair and open contest. I'm a bit disappointed by the turnout but I've worked hard for this and I'm very happy."

Conservative Daniel Schunmann was elected for a second time to the Soham South and Haddenham division.

Having won 1,620 votes - a 51.44% share of the votes - he said: "I think it's a reflection of all of the hard work the Conservatives have put in over the last four years.

"It's been a really tough year and I think the way the council has supported its residents has really shone through.

"I'm really excited about the future and, particularly, the Green Agenda. We want to continue that and try and reduce our carbon and improve the environment.

"I think that's a really key issue and this election has showed us how much that matters to people.

"It's something I've led on and it seems to have resonated with residents. Over the next four years, we will continue that good workl"

Elsewhere, Conservative Alan Sharp was elected for Woodditton division, with 50.39% of the votes.

Conservative Josh Schumann was re-selected for Burwell division, winning 1,551 votes and 51.60% of the votes..

Conservative David Ambrose Smith was elected for Littleport division, winning 904 votes - that's 53.71 per centof the votes.

And Virginie Ganivet won the Ely North parish by-election with 689 votes.