Published: 2:12 PM August 9, 2021

Previous applicants of East Cambridgeshire District Council's community grants initiative have used the funds for schemes such as air cadets projects. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Community groups across East Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to apply for financial help of up to £1,000.

East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) has launched the first round of its community grant fund, giving groups two chances to gain support.

The funding will allow community groups to provide new or develop existing services and initiatives that improve the quality of life for residents living in the district.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of ECDC’s operational services committee, said: “Funding for local community groups is incredibly important but even more so after the challenges that the past year has presented us with.

“Throughout the pandemic, community groups have stepped up to the challenge of supporting each other and this funding can go a long way to enable them to continue this work.”

You may also want to watch:

There are two application windows each year for the grant fund, and the first round of applications will run until September 13.

Previous grant applicants have used the funding for youth group summer activities, online support sessions for carers and air cadets projects.

For more information, visit: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/finance/east-cambridgeshire-community-fund.