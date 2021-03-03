Published: 11:30 AM March 3, 2021

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambs Council, hopes the Test and Trace Support Scheme can "go some way" to helping those who need it most across Cambridgeshire. Here, a Test and Trace official collecting a Covid-19 test kit. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

East Cambs Council leader Anna Bailey believes almost £1 million to support residents across the county who are self-isolating will “hopefully go some way” to help those who need it most.

So far, £996,500 has been awarded to residents in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as part of the Government’s Test and Trace Support Scheme while they self-isolate and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“This grant is there to help alleviate some of the financial hardship for those who are on a low income and face not being paid because they cannot work from home,” Cllr Bailey said.

There have been almost 2,000 claims as part of the scheme, run locally by local councils.

The scheme was due to end in February but has been extended until October.

It will allow councils to continue supporting those self-isolating and include parents who need to have time off work to look after a child who is self-isolating.

“I am pleased to see that the Test and Trace Support Payment Scheme will now include instances when a parent cannot work and must stay at home with their child while they are self-isolating,” Cllr Bailey said.

“This time has been difficult for us all, but particularly for working parents and hopefully this will go some way to help with the situation they find themselves in.”

Residents who do not meet the criteria for funding from the Test and Trace Support Scheme can apply for a discretionary payment of £500.

Support hubs run by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council have also provided support to residents' ineligible for the scheme.

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Hundreds of families across Cambridgeshire have been supported to self-isolate since the scheme launched, and it is great news that this support will continue.

“For some people, financial assistance is the only way they feel able to self-isolate when needed, which is why the scheme is so vital.

“Rates are reducing in most parts of Cambridgeshire, but to ensure that trend continues we have to make sure we all continue to self-isolate when asked to by NHS Test and Trace.”

For more information on the scheme, visit: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/residents/coronavirus/coronavirus-covid-19-support-to-self-isolate.