Cllr Julia Huffer, of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said that the cost of living crisis is "having an impact on everyone". - Credit: ECDC/PA

New hubs that offer a ‘warm, friendly and inclusive environment’ will be offered to the most vulnerable and isolated in East Cambridgeshire.

Specialist warm hubs are planned to operate from community buildings across the district for those most in need and on lower incomes as energy prices are due to soar.

The move is one of a range of measures by East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) to help residents amid the cost of living crisis.

“Each hub will offer a warm, friendly and inclusive environment with access to hot food, tea and coffee,” an ECDC spokesperson said.

“They will also provide residents with somewhere to socialise, take part in activities and receive information on how to reduce bills, access financial support, and stay healthy and well.”

It is expected that the first hubs will operate from October onwards.

The move comes after Ofgem announced the energy price cap will increase to £3,549 per year from October 1, almost three times more than the cap set last October.

Cllr Julia Huffer, who chairs ECDC’s operational services committee, said the council is trying to provide as much support to residents as possible.

Cllr Julia Huffer, of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said that the cost of living crisis is "having an impact on everyone". - Credit: ECDC

“The rising cost of living is having an impact on everyone and we understand that many residents may feel they are struggling to cope,” she said.

“We are really fortunate in East Cambs because we have strong partnerships in place which rally round to provide help as it’s needed.”

Cllr Huffer added: “There are many forms of help available to residents, from benefits and grants, through to discounts, food vouchers and help with managing debt and staying healthy.”

The hubs, in partnership with ECDC and South Cambridgeshire District Council, will be delivered by Cambridgeshire Acre.

Details on the locations and availability of the warm hubs will be made available.

ECDC has suggestions and ideas on where to get help through its cost of living pages, which can be found at: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/cost-living/cost-living.

If you would like to speak to someone for advice, call ECDC on 01353 665555, or call into weekday drop-in sessions at the council offices on Nutholt Lane, Ely, Monday to Friday between 10am- 4pm.