Households in east Cambridgeshire will face changes to when their bins will be collected in a bid to “benefit everyone in the long-term".

Some bin collection days are due to change from March 28 with a letter being sent detailing the changes about blue, green and black sack routes.

East Cambs Street Scene (ECSS) is responsible for waste collection and street cleansing in the district.

It estimates that nearly 5,000 litres of diesel and 12 tonnes of carbon dioxide will be saved each year by changing when collections take place.

Councillor Julia Huffer, Chairman of the operational services committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council, which commissions the service from ECSS, said: “Our waste collection service has always aimed to operate with maximum efficiency.

“This is even at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when crews went above and beyond to ensure waste was collected and our streets were clean.”

Cllr Huffer praised the support from residents for bin collectors amid the changes.

“Our residents have shown amazing support for our bin collectors throughout this difficult time and we are extremely grateful for all of the positive comments and messages of support we have received,” she added.

“We realise residents have had to cope with a lot of recent changes to their bin collections, but we hope this reconfiguration will help benefit everyone involved in the longer term.”

The new collection days and areas are:

Monday – Long Meadow, Lode, Bottisham, Burrough Green, Brinkley, Dullingham, Six Mile Bottom, Stetchworth, Westley Waterless, Woodditton, Ditton Green, Little Ditton, Upend, Fordham, Badlingham, Chippenham, Kennett, Snailwell, Newmarket, Ashley, Silverley, Cheveley, Kirtling, Saxon Street.

Tuesday – Burwell, Reach, Swaffham Prior, Swaffham Bulbeck, Barway, Soham Fen, Stuntney, Isleham.

Wednesday – Littleport, Queen Adelaide, Prickwillow, Shippea Hill, Little Ouse, Redmere, Soham, Upware, Wicken.

Thursday – Haddenham, Aldreth, Earith, Wentworth, Stretham, Chittering, Wilburton, Sutton, Witcham Toll, Witchford, Witcham, Mepal, Wardy Hill, Coveney, Pymoor, Little Downham.

Friday – Ely, Queen Adelaide, Chettisham, Little Thetford.

Blue and green bins will continue to be collected on an alternate basis and residents should continue to check their calendars and the council website for bank holiday changes.

For more information on the changes, visit: https://bit.ly/3hvB4yI.