News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Local Council

Council in top 25 in the country for recycling household waste

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:01 PM January 26, 2022
Updated: 3:02 PM January 26, 2022
East Cambridgeshire District Council's recycling percentage has increased from 33.4% in 2012/13 to 56.6% in 2020/21.

East Cambridgeshire District Council's recycling percentage has increased from 33.4% in 2012/13 to 56.6% in 2020/21. - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council

East Cambridgeshire District Council is now one of the top-performing local authorities in the country when it comes to recycling household waste. 

Figures released by the department for environmental food and rural affairs show that 56.6% of waste was sent for reuse, recycling or composting during the year ending March 2021. 

This is a one per cent increase on the previous year, putting East Cambridgeshire in the top 25 local authorities in England. 

It highlights the council’s strong commitment to a cleaner, greener East Cambridgeshire. 

Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “The improvement in our recycling rates since the introduction of our wheeled bin recycling service in 2013 has been nothing short of astonishing.” 

After the introduction, the district’s recycling percentage increased from 33.4% (2012/13) to 56.6% (2020/21). 

Of 320 councils responsible for waste collections in England, East Cambridgeshire has moved from 237th to 25th position in the recycling league table. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Baby murder trial jury told dad was angry at social services involvement
  2. 2 Post office and village shop moves into old Baptist chapel
  3. 3 Man caught red-handed after series of drug raids
  1. 4 Knife attack man hid over £3,500 of drugs at mum's home
  2. 5 Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money
  3. 6 Aspiring photographer, 10, captures Ely's winter sunrise on camera
  4. 7 Sewage upgrade to continue in village with two-way traffic lights
  5. 8 Seven places where £4.9m road maintenance has been approved
  6. 9 Ely quintet win Great Britain taekwondo call-ups
  7. 10 'She had her whole life ahead of her': Charity skydive in memory of fatal crash victim

Julia added: “We know we cannot be complacent though and will continue to promote and encourage people to recycle. 

“We’re now pushing toward our target of 60%.” 

East Cambridgeshire District Council sent 56.6% of waste for reuse, recycling or composting

East Cambridgeshire District Council sent 56.6% of waste for reuse, recycling or composting during the year ending March 2021. - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council


East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A petition to save The Lazy Otter pub in Stretham has reached over 200 signatures so far.

Petition launched to save village pub

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Man in 50s dies after medical incident in Ten Mile Bank, Downham Market, west Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Arthur Rickwood site off A142 Chatteris and Mepal

Cambs Live News

Man suffers injuries after A142 morning crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer, Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Pub company comes out fighting to keep controversial cuppa sign

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon