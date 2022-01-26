East Cambridgeshire District Council's recycling percentage has increased from 33.4% in 2012/13 to 56.6% in 2020/21. - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council

East Cambridgeshire District Council is now one of the top-performing local authorities in the country when it comes to recycling household waste.

Figures released by the department for environmental food and rural affairs show that 56.6% of waste was sent for reuse, recycling or composting during the year ending March 2021.

This is a one per cent increase on the previous year, putting East Cambridgeshire in the top 25 local authorities in England.

It highlights the council’s strong commitment to a cleaner, greener East Cambridgeshire.

Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “The improvement in our recycling rates since the introduction of our wheeled bin recycling service in 2013 has been nothing short of astonishing.”

After the introduction, the district’s recycling percentage increased from 33.4% (2012/13) to 56.6% (2020/21).

Of 320 councils responsible for waste collections in England, East Cambridgeshire has moved from 237th to 25th position in the recycling league table.

Julia added: “We know we cannot be complacent though and will continue to promote and encourage people to recycle.

“We’re now pushing toward our target of 60%.”






