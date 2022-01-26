News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Council approves funding for two community projects

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM January 26, 2022
East Cambridgeshire District Council has approved funding for a new youth building in Littleport

East Cambridgeshire District Council has approved funding for a new youth building in Littleport (pictured) and a makeover of St Mary's Church in Ely (inset). - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District planning portal / Archant

Funding for a new youth building in Littleport and a makeover of a church in Ely has been approved. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council agreed to the funding at a finance and assets committee meeting. 

The Littleport youth and community centre project funding will contribute to the construction of the youth building that will provide a safe and secure environment for young people. 

It will also deliver a location where outreach work and professional support can be given to the community. 

Funding has been approved by East Cambridgeshire District Council for a new youth building in Littleport.

Funding has been approved by East Cambridgeshire District Council for a new youth building in Littleport. - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council planning portal

Funding for the St Mary’s Ely building transformation project will focus on a redesign on internal space of the church. 

In turn, this will improve accessibility, provide more flexible spaces, offer enhanced hospitality and reduce carbon footprint. 

Cllr David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to add yet more valuable projects to our CIL infrastructure list. 

“I’m looking forward to seeing these vital community assets come to fruition in the near future.” 

Funding for a makeover of St Mary's Church in Ely has been approved by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

Funding for a makeover of St Mary's Church in Ely has been approved by East Cambridgeshire District Council. - Credit: Archant


East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News
Littleport News

