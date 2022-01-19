The money given through East Cambridgeshire District Council's community group grant can be spent on new or existing projects designed to improve the quality of life for residents. Last time, the council awarded £1,000 to Mepal Makers (inset). - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council / PA Archive/PA Images

Community groups in East Cambridgeshire are being urged to apply for grants of up to £1,000 being offered by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

The money can be spent on new or existing projects designed to improve the quality of life for residents.

Previous applicants have used the funding to provide summer activities for youth groups, online support sessions for parent carers, and projects organised by the air cadets.

During the last funding round, the council awarded £1,000 to support Mepal Makers.

The community project provides tools and workshop facilities to residents of Mepal so they can make things, recylce, upcycle or repair things, or just borrow a tool they don’t have.

Greg Matthews, chair of Mepal Makers, said: “Without this grant, Mepal Makers would have remained just a thought.

“With it, we were able to cover the essential expenditure for starting a workshop – insurance, premises, utilities, and that then provided a springboard for attracting other sponsors and developing the community.”

Councillor Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee, said: “This grant could be the boost community groups need to launch a new project or inject cash into an existing initiative.

“Applying for the grant is simple and I would encourage any organisations that operate within the East Cambridgeshire area to apply.”

The East Cambridgeshire community fund will be open to applications between January 17 and February 21.

