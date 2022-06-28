Lorna’s successful plea to remove £3 shower charge for disabled visitors to The Hive
Showers are to be made available without charge to disabled members of the public at the Hive Leisure Centre in Ely.
It has been confirmed that the £3 charge has been removed followed a plea by Lib Dem opposition leader Lorna Dupre and supported by council leader Anna Bailey.
Cllr Dupre asked for the charge to be removed at East Cambridgeshire District Council’s finance and assets committee meeting on June 23.
“I asked about access to the changing places facilities at The Hive for non-members with disabilities and was told that while access to the toilet was free, there was a £3 charge for the showers,” she said.
“I was shocked by this, not least because this is the only changing places facility in East Cambridgeshire.”
Cllr Bailey said that she “supported” Cllr Dupre.
Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) which runs The Hive on behalf of the council confirmed that “anyone who requires the use of the changing places facilities may also use the showers at no charge.
“For other users, we have universal pricing for non-members with a small charge to use the showers.”
Cllr Dupre said: “I’m very pleased that my request for the shower charge to be removed has been answered so positively.”