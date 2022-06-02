News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
East Cambs Council’s director of operations, Jo Brooks, retires to standing ovation

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM June 2, 2022
Director of operations at East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), Jo Brooks (pictured) has retired after 10 years

Director of operations at East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), Jo Brooks (pictured) has retired after 10 years in her role. - Credit: ECDC

The director of operations at East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), Jo Brooks, retired to a standing ovation after 10 years in her role. 

Members at ECDC described Jo at its annual meeting as “an amazing lady who would do anything to help residents, members and staff.” 

Jo’s legacy at ECDC includes tackling homelessness and helping address housing shortages. 

She also assisted in bringing the waste service in-house to help East Cambs achieve one of the highest recycling rates in the county and oversaw ECDC’s emergency response to Covid-19. 

Jo was further recognised for her hard work in mentoring staff and introducing a new performance framework at ECDC. 

Leader of ECDC, Cllr Anna Bailey, said: “Jo is a proud and dedicated public servant and she is a brilliant one. 

“The thing about Jo is that she sprinkles a little bit of Jo-ness wherever she goes. 

“Her legacy is clear to see everywhere and I know that the organisation continues to say every day, ‘what would Jo do?” 

