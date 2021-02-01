News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Councillors vote for new policy to continue fight against discrimination

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:37 PM February 1, 2021   
Councillors vote on new anti-discrimination policy

East Cambridgeshire District Council has voted on a new policy that sets out its commitment to provide an inclusive and supportive environment for staff, members, contractors and visitors that is free from discrimination. - Credit: Unsplash

Councillors will adopt a new policy that aims to continue tackling discrimination following a public consultation. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council’s (ECDC) new equality, diversity and inclusion policy has been formally adopted following a unanimous vote at a finance and assets committee meeting on January 25. 

The new policy, which was consulted on last year, sets out the council’s commitment to provide an inclusive and supportive environment for staff, members, contractors and visitors that is free from discrimination. 

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee at ECDC, said: “As a council, we take our responsibility to provide a supportive environment which is free from discrimination for everyone, very seriously and this is a great step towards that goal.  

“The policy not only sets out what is already being done but outlines our responsibilities and commitments for 2021-2024.” 

A five-week consultation period was initially given, but this was extended to give ample time to have their say and all comments received during the period were collated to help the creation of the new policy. 

For more information on the policy, visit: https://www.eastcambs.gov.uk/equalities/equality-diversity-and-inclusion-policy-consultation.  

