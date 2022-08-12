Liberal Democrat Chika Akinwale (left) missed out in the Ely North by-election, while colleague Mary Wade (far right) has joined Rob Pitt (centre) on City of Ely Council after winning a seat in Ely East. - Credit: East Cambs Lib Dems

Ely’s latest parish councillors scraped through two hotly contested by-elections to secure their seats.

Mary Wade won the Ely East by-election, claiming 338 of the votes last night (Thursday).

Ms Wade, who will serve for the Liberal Democrats on City of Ely Council, took victory by just 13 votes ahead of nearest challenger Richard Hobbs.

Three candidates contested the Ely North seat, which Independent Daniel Edge won with 292 votes.

Mr Edge was elected having claimed only 12 more votes than second-placed Liberal Democrat Chika Akinwale.

In June, Ms Akinwale’s Lib Dems colleague Rob Pitt beat Green Party candidate Dr Pip Gardner in the Ely West by-election, claiming 1,235 out of 1,648 votes cast.

But in Stretham, four candidates contested for one spot on the parish council on August 11.

Doug Stuart won with 241 votes, winning by a margin of 122 ahead of runner-up David Yardy.

The Stretham by-election attracted much attention following plans by the parish council to build a community hub.