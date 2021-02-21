Council calls on residents ahead of elections

News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Council issues plea to residents ahead of elections

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:00 AM February 21, 2021   
East Cambridgeshire District Council are urging residents registered for a postal or proxy vote for this year's elections and have been contacted as part of the council's signature refresh programme to submit their forms. - Credit: Unsplash

Residents who are registered for a postal or proxy vote ahead of this year’s council elections are being asked to return their forms on time. 

The plea by East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) also applies to those contacted for the signature refresh exercise, which ensures signatures are updated for all electors who have had a postal or proxy vote for more than five years. 

More than 800 residents have already been contacted by the council as part of the programme this year, ahead of the elections in May. 

Joan Cox, electoral services team leader at ECDC, said: “We have seen an increase in scams during the Covid-19 pandemic and we want to reassure our residents that this is a genuine request from the council.   

“Residents who have received a letter and want to confirm that they are part of the renewal process, can get in touch with us to confirm the authenticity by calling 01353 665555.” 

Ms Cox added: “I would urge everyone who has received a letter from the council asking them to take part in this exercise to respond accordingly.” 

Completed forms must be returned to ECDC by March 4. 

Residents can return their completed form by scanning and sending it to elections@eastcambs.gov.uk or by post using the pre-paid envelopes provided by ECDC. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

