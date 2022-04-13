News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Local Council

Council commits to going green by signing up to environment programme

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 1:00 PM April 13, 2022
East Cambridgeshire District Council hopes becoming independently accredited will help it meet its ambitions

East Cambridgeshire District Council hopes becoming independently accredited will help it meet its ambitions to become net carbon zero by 2040. Pictured is Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee. - Credit: ECDC

East Cambridgeshire District Council has underlined its commitment to going green by signing up to the Investors in the Environment accreditation programme. 

The council, which declared a climate emergency in 2019, is the first local authority in Cambridgeshire to sign up to the scheme. 

It hopes becoming independently accredited will help it meet its ambitions to become net carbon zero by 2040. 

Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee, said: “We’ve already made some impressive strides towards becoming net carbon zero. 

“This has included planting community orchards and reconfiguring our waste collection rounds so the bin lorries use less fuel.” 

The council is now updating its environmental plan which includes 20 actions it will commit to over the next 12 months. 

It is hoping to achieve bronze status during the current year and silver status in 2023. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Inspector rules fence 'particularly intrusive' and must come down
  2. 2 Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash
  3. 3 Company left disgusted after £2,500 van damage
  1. 4 Victim's one word 999 call traced and man arrested
  2. 5 ‘He would’ve been overwhelmed’ - memorial bench unveiled for villager
  3. 6 Drunk driver from town in the Fens almost crashed into police car
  4. 7 Five arrested in Cambridge drugs raid
  5. 8 Community sports facilities to benefit from £300,000 grant scheme
  6. 9 Wife remembers Canon who was 'larger than life in many ways'
  7. 10 Forecourts forced shut as fuel supply runs dry at Soham near Ely

The highest level – green – will be awarded once the more challenging areas to help reduce carbon emissions are tackled. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council hopes to achieve its bronze status this year (2022).

East Cambridgeshire District Council hopes to achieve its bronze status this year (2022). - Credit: ECDC

Cllr Julia Huffer (pictured), chair of the operational services committee says the council has made 'impressive' strides

Cllr Julia Huffer (pictured), chair of the operational services committee says the council has already made 'impressive' strides towards becoming net carbon zero. - Credit: ECDC


East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Don't Miss

Bird flu has been identified at a premises near Ely (File picture)

Cambs Live News

Surveillance zone in place after bird flu outbreak in Ely

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Lisle Lane is reportedly blocked by police and firefighters in Ely this afternoon (April 9).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Firefighters and police block Lisle Lane after reported crash in Ely

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The A10 in Ely has mile long delays due to an accident. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Ely delays eased after accident on A10

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Enhance

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Dentist extracts permission to move to business park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon