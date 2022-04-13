East Cambridgeshire District Council hopes becoming independently accredited will help it meet its ambitions to become net carbon zero by 2040. Pictured is Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee. - Credit: ECDC

East Cambridgeshire District Council has underlined its commitment to going green by signing up to the Investors in the Environment accreditation programme.

The council, which declared a climate emergency in 2019, is the first local authority in Cambridgeshire to sign up to the scheme.

It hopes becoming independently accredited will help it meet its ambitions to become net carbon zero by 2040.

Cllr Julia Huffer, chair of the operational services committee, said: “We’ve already made some impressive strides towards becoming net carbon zero.

“This has included planting community orchards and reconfiguring our waste collection rounds so the bin lorries use less fuel.”

The council is now updating its environmental plan which includes 20 actions it will commit to over the next 12 months.

It is hoping to achieve bronze status during the current year and silver status in 2023.

The highest level – green – will be awarded once the more challenging areas to help reduce carbon emissions are tackled.

East Cambridgeshire District Council hopes to achieve its bronze status this year (2022). - Credit: ECDC

Cllr Julia Huffer (pictured), chair of the operational services committee says the council has already made 'impressive' strides towards becoming net carbon zero. - Credit: ECDC



