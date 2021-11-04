Steve Moir was killed three years ago when his cycle clipped a kerb and he fell in front of a bus. - Credit: FAMILY

An independent inquiry into a guided busway crash in which a woman in her 50s died, has been ordered by the county council.

News of the investigation was given to today’s meeting of the council’s highways and transport committee.

Cllr Peter McDonald, chair, opened by offering the council’s condolences to the family of the most recent crash.

“Safety on the busway is a priority for the county council and remains under continuous review,” he said.

“We have identified a suitable expert to carry out a fully independent analysis into what has happened on this section of the southern busway.”

He added: “This will include a further review of the previous fatal incident on this section of the southern busway.

“It will make recommendations as to any improvements that could reasonably be made.

“We will update on this work in due course.

Cllr McDonald added: “In addition, we will continue to assist the police and coroner with their investigations as required.”

Earlier this week the family of a cyclist who died on the guided busway in Cambridge three years ago told ITV Anglia that an urgent safety review was needed.

Steve Moir was killed three years ago when his cycle clipped a kerb and he fell in front of a bus.

His son Liam told ITV Anglia: "I know of other accidents that have happened here since.

“They say they're going to do something but they never really do anything to make it safer.

“Accidents are going to keep happening because this stretch of the busway is only going to get busier and busier."

Liam and his brother have warned for some time that action is needed to prevent further deaths.

They would like extra safety measures including a fence.

On October 26 the woman pedestrian in her 50s died on the busway near Sedley Taylor Road in Cambridge.

She was struck by a bus, coincidentally close to where Mr Moir had been killed.