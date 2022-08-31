Updated

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), made the call for a vote on whether plans to impose a £5 congestion charge to drive in and around Cambridge should go ahead. - Credit: GCP/ECDC

A council leader has called for a referendum to decide whether or not a city congestion charge should be in place.

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC), made the call as she feels plans to impose a £5 congestion charge to drive in and around Cambridge would be unfair.

Cllr Bailey told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire today (Wednesday): “ECDC already passed a motion against congestion charging earlier this year, which would be an iniquitous tax and unfairly penalise the least well-off the most.”

The plans, set out by the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP), also include passengers paying a flat fare of £1 into the city and £2 for journeys in the wider travel to work area.

But Cllr Bailey, who has previously criticised the move, hit out at the latest proposals.

“We have many people that work in Cambridge and support the city’s economy, who need to visit loved ones at Addenbrooke’s,” she said.

“I demand there should be a referendum before any such move takes place.”

Cllr Anna Bailey has previously criticised the plans to impose a congestion charge in and around Cambridge. - Credit: ECDC

The proposals follow the ‘Making Connections’ consultation run by the GCP last year.

Peter Blake, transport director at GCP, said the plans are a “once in a generation opportunity to create a world-class transport network for Greater Cambridge and the wider area to drive a real change in the way we travel”.

In March, Cllr Elisa Meschini, chair of the GCP’s executive board, said that improved public transport would be brought in before any possible charge.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrats in East Cambridgeshire are not convinced by the plans and urge residents to respond to the proposals.

Cllr Lorna Dupre, Lib Dem leader on ECDC, said: "We’re not convinced that these proposals offer the right balance for East Cambridgeshire residents.

"We will be working with local people and with politicians in Greater Cambridge to draw up ideas we think will serve East Cambridgeshire residents better."

Cllr Bailey believes there is not enough demand for public transport to impose a congestion charge.

She added: “The GCP said they would be offering a good bus service for every village in East Cambridgeshire, and that is not what’s happening.”