The fund is launched by East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) and encourages projects including improvements to village halls or expansion of sports facilities to be put forward.

Organisations, clubs or councils that want to deliver a project can bid for the funds, which can be spent on infrastructure that helps develop sustainable growth in the district.

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of ECDC, said: “We know there are lots of fantastic ideas out there that with a little bit of funding can deliver some sustainable benefits for our local residents.

“This fund is providing those organisations, clubs or parish councils with the opportunity to make that happen.”

The £2m fund was made available through Cambridgeshire Horizons, which holds funds originally from central government to deliver projects that support growth in the county.

Applicants have until October 7, 2022 to put their ideas forward and are expected to match fund at least 10 per cent of the total project costs.

For more details and to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/3OkTSP1.