Gallery
County council ploughs £3.4m into farm deal
- Credit: CCC
A 241-acre farm put up for sale with an asking price of £3.4m has been sold to Cambridgeshire County Council.
It is the first farm bought by the county council to add to its 33,000-acre estate in 50 years.
Lower Portland Farm near Burwell was put up for sale after the Mason family – who had farmed it for three generations – retired.
The county council’s commercial and investment committee agreed to buy tit “after seeing it to be a very well managed farm, with good current and future potential”.
It was offered for sale in for lots, the farmhouse in 1.75 acres for £700,000, farm buildings and 141 acres for £1.46m, 28 acres of arable land for £1m and other land at Hurdle Hall Drove, Burwell, for £250,000.
You may also want to watch:
Lower Portland Farm in Heath Road has mostly recently grown wheat, barley, sugar beet and seed potatoes. It adjoins other tenanted farmland owned by the council.
In recent years 260 acres of land worth £62m have been sold by the council for development and other use.
Most Read
- 1 Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby
- 2 Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash
- 3 Son's touching tribute: 'My father fought with passion for that in which he believed'
- 4 Biggest village in Cambridgeshire to get even bigger
- 5 Man named following fatal collision
- 6 Max and Chloe become pioneers of community housing success in Cambs village
- 7 Ex-councillor launches 'one million steps' charity challenge
- 8 First large-scale Cambs Covid-19 vaccination centres open this week
- 9 Ambulance charity first in East to transfer Covid-19 patients by air
“Buying Lower Portland Farm will enable the council to replenish its farms estate,” said Cllr Mark Goldsack, county farms champion and committee chairman.
He said that the farm and land would provide “provide long term environmental and development opportunities”.
He added: “The farms estate is a valuable asset.
“While it has been necessary to sell some of its land in recent years in order to fund essential services, it is absolutely right that we should be looking to the future.”
He said he was confident that the purchase of Lower Portland Farm “will reap many benefits in the years to come”.
Portland Farm comprises a detached farmhouse dating from the early 1900s, with some adjacent traditional farm buildings.
It has further more modern farm buildings for machinery storage, and a bin store for 270 tonnes, and a floor grain store with a capacity of 450 tonnes.
Sales details show that the farmhouse
is believed to date from the early 1900s and is constructed in traditional Cambridgeshire white brickwork under a slate roof.
The house extends to approximately 1500sqft includes reception hall, dining room, an amalgamated kitchen/living room, rear lobby, utility room and cloakroom together with UPVC conservatory at the rear.
The county council has a tenant in mind for the farm.