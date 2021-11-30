On-street parking in Cambridge is to cost more, says the county council. But they say the increases as modest - Credit: Google Maps

The cost of on-street parking in Cambridge will increase to cover the cost of the county’s parking services.

The council says it will also encourage people to make more sustainable travel choices.

The county council says parking fees have not increased in Cambridgeshire since 2018.

“Earlier this year, members of the highways and transport committee agreed to review the charges to ensure they are in line with running costs,” said committee chair Cllr Peter McDonald.

“This decision has been made to stay in line with the costs of running our parking services.

“We hope that these small changes will have a positive impact by reducing traffic in busy parts of the city.

“We understand the importance of shifting to greener and more sustainable travel. That’s why I’d continue to encourage everyone to make active travel choices or use other forms of transport like the Park & Ride services.”

The increase on all current pay and display parking and visitor and resident parking sites will be introduced to cover the day-to-day running of Cambridgeshire County Council’s parking services and contractor enforcement costs “which have risen due to inflation”.

The council says it hopes the changes will help control traffic in areas where the city is particularly busy, as well as encouraging greener travel.

As a result of the changes, on-street pay and display parking charges will increase by 20p for premium parking areas in Cambridge city centre and 10p for other locations.

This will come into effect on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Visitor permits will increase by £1 and resident parking permits by £2-£4, both of which will come in effect on Monday, January 10, 2022. Letters will be sent to residents with more information next week.