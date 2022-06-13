Melanie Wicklen, CEO of Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is urging people of state pension age in Cambridgeshire to put forward a claim for the household support fund. - Credit: YouTube/Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Residents across Cambridgeshire who have reached state pension age can now apply for support to help ease the rising cost of living.

In March, the government extended the household support fund, awarding Cambridgeshire an extra £3.58m to support those in need across the county.

From today (Monday), anyone who reaches state pension age of 66-years-old by September 30 and live in the Cambridgeshire County Council area can apply for support.

Councillor Tom Sanderson, chair of the county council’s community, social mobility and inclusion committee, said it is important for those who are eligible and are struggling to apply.

He said: “We do not want anyone who is eligible to be excluded, though we are aware that older people can sometimes be reluctant to ask for help.”

Melanie Wicklen, CEO of Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "We would urge our local pensioners to make contact with us so we can support them to make this claim.

“And also, to help with other matters, such as carrying out benefit checks to ensure they are receiving everything they are entitled to.”

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/39gmF8S.