News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Local Council

Residents given cost of living lifeline thanks to support fund

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:23 PM June 13, 2022
Updated: 12:26 PM June 13, 2022
Melanie Wicklen of Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Melanie Wicklen, CEO of Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is urging people of state pension age in Cambridgeshire to put forward a claim for the household support fund. - Credit: YouTube/Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Residents across Cambridgeshire who have reached state pension age can now apply for support to help ease the rising cost of living

In March, the government extended the household support fund, awarding Cambridgeshire an extra £3.58m to support those in need across the county. 

From today (Monday), anyone who reaches state pension age of 66-years-old by September 30 and live in the Cambridgeshire County Council area can apply for support. 

Councillor Tom Sanderson, chair of the county council’s community, social mobility and inclusion committee, said it is important for those who are eligible and are struggling to apply. 

He said: “We do not want anyone who is eligible to be excluded, though we are aware that older people can sometimes be reluctant to ask for help.” 

Melanie Wicklen, CEO of Age UK Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "We would urge our local pensioners to make contact with us so we can support them to make this claim. 

“And also, to help with other matters, such as carrying out benefit checks to ensure they are receiving everything they are entitled to.” 

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/39gmF8S.   

Cost of Living
Personal Finance
Cambridgeshire County Council
Fenland News
Ely News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

The two smiling outside the cathedral.

Ely Cathedral | Gallery

PICTURED: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Ross Taylor plans festival site

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Corkers Crisps boss plans to become festivals impresario  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sabro's food takeaway to launch at The Fountain Soham

Food and Drink

'High quality' street food takeaway ready for launch

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating. High Flyer, Ely Sunday 05 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Pub/restaurant again flying high with 5* food hygiene rating

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon