Published: 12:44 PM September 26, 2021

Mark Goldsack has been returned as a Conservative member of East Cambridgeshire District Council.

An 8.6 per cent swing, saw him comfortably regain the Soham North that he lost to Liberal Democrats in 2019.

He said it was “great team support” that helped him.

“I’d like to thank everyone that helped, voted and wished us well,” he said.

“Now let’s deliver for Soham.”

Lib Dems won both seats in 2019 but Victoria Charlesworth left the area forcing a by-election.

The turn-out of 19.1 per cent compared by 24.9 per cent in 2019 when Cllr Goldsack narrowly lost.

His Lib Dem challenger this time round was Anne Pallett who had campaigned for more infrastructure, more doctors, and better public transport.

Labour’s Sam Mathieson came third, having argued that “for too long the Lib Dems and Conservatives have ignored major issues in Soham.

“It's all empty promise other than for builders”

Results: Goldsack (Con) 484; Pallett (Lib Dem) 369; Mathieson (Lab) 71; Cohen (Green) 28.