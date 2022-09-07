News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Local Council

EverySpace project in two Cambridgeshire libraries moves step closer

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 10:30 AM September 7, 2022
The Â£260,000 grant will help to create spaces at Cambridge Central Library (L) and March Library (R

The £260,000 grant will help to create spaces at Cambridge Central Library (L) and March Library (R) as part of the EverySpace project. - Credit: Archant

An innovative project which will transform two Cambridgeshire libraries by installing state-of-the-art community spaces has moved a step closer. 

Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) has signed an agreement with Jan Kattein Architects to develop flexible and inclusive spaces at Cambridge Central and March libraries as part of the EverySpace project. 

A public consultation will take place shortly to determine designs for the spaces and installation work will begin in spring 2023. 

Chair of CCC’s communities, social mobility and inclusion committee, Cllr Tom Sanderson, said: “I’m delighted that this exciting project is progressing. 

“EverySpace will make a huge difference to the way the two libraries are used and benefit residents for years to come.” 

EverySpace is centred around adaptable, co-managed spaces that enable the community to connect, share, create and discover. 

At Cambridge Central Library, EverySpace will be on the third floor, with users taking a journey through the library to reach the space. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Preparations take shape as finalists for Ely Heroes 2022 confirmed
  2. 2 Man beat daughter with belt in sustained attack on Christmas Day
  3. 3 Tesco waste issue is 'worst thing I have ever seen'
  1. 4 Immense pride for first pupil to achieve GCSE at academy
  2. 5 Hockey club raises more than £1,700 for mental health
  3. 6 Man attacked by group in city
  4. 7 Some of this week's Ely Standard Reader Photos
  5. 8 Do you agree with council's four-day working week plans?
  6. 9 Petition launched against congestion charge proposals for Cambridge
  7. 10 COMMENT: Exhibition sends a buzz as residents flock in numbers

In March Library, EverySpace is a natural fit with the Future High Street Fund which will improve access from the High Street. 

Director of design at Jan Kattein Architects, Gareth Marriott, said: “As well as being about books, libraries are spaces for learning and sharing skills, spaces for interaction, spaces for warmth, and spaces to enjoy. 

“We are thrilled to be working with Cambridgeshire Libraries and local partners on the EverySpace project, on testing and expanding what each library can be for its local community.” 

The move comes after galleries, museums, libraries and cultural venues were awarded almost £50 million earlier this year to improve people’s access to the arts, safeguard cultural assets for future generations and power economic growth through culture. 

Cambridgeshire Libraries received £260,000 from the department for digital, culture, media and sports, delivered by Arts Council England. 

The grant will be supplemented by £128,968 of section 106 funding, which is funding provided by developers and will help deliver the EverySpace project. 

Cllr Sanderson added: “EverySpace’s future-proofed design is multi-useable and can serve different groups with different functions, further supporting out priority of making our spaces accessible to all.” 

The design of both sites will be led by the needs of each individual community, with public consultation set to commence in autumn. 

“I’d encourage residents to take part in the consultation,” said Cllr Sanderson. 

Cambridgeshire County Council
Cambridgeshire
Cambridge News
March News

Don't Miss

Jeffrey Wilson of March jailed

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Upskirting teacher kept nearly 53,000 indecent images of children

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The 'sustainable travel zone' road user charge is proposed by the Greater Cambridge Partnership

Greater Cambridge Partnership

Drivers face £5 congestion charge in city, but bus fares could drop

Hannah Brown

person
Police called to B1160 at Southery

Updated

Woman charged after motorcyclist killed in village

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Mikayla Hayes leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, after she was bailed on charges of caus

US airwoman bailed over death of biker on Norfolk road

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon