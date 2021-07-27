Published: 3:18 PM July 27, 2021

Hear ye - Ely's beloved town crier Avril Hayter-Smith. East Cambs District Council believes they have much to cheer and to shout about too, as they revealed their corporate plan. - Credit: Vist Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council has placed the community at the heart of its new corporate plan for the 2021 to 2023 period.

The plan, which was approved at a full council meeting, includes commitments such as delivering the council’s youth strategy as well as the equality, diversity and inclusion policy.

It will also review and make changes to the council’s community infrastructure levy list to benefit health and community facilities.

New inclusions within the top priorities consist of continuing the implementation of the council’s priority cycleways and agreed bus prospectus to partners including the Combined Authority.

The approved bus prospectus calls for more frequent and more rural routes, while the council’s cycling survey has identified cycle routes for feasibility exploration.

Leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, Councillor Anna Bailey, said: “Following the approval of our new corporate plan for 2021/2023, it is only natural for us to look back on what we set out to achieve within the last plan.

"We have come far since this despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19.

“In the face of a truly unprecedented time, this council and residents from across the district, really pulled together and rose to the challenge of protecting East Cambridgeshire.

“As well as building on the actions from our previous plan, I am absolutely thrilled to be able to reaffirm our dedication to our communities with a number of the actions set out in the new corporate plan."

Housing priorities for the council have also been built upon within the latest corporate plan.

There are ambitions to adopt a £100k homes allocation policy, approve a ‘first homes’ local connection criteria, and, subject to planning, exceeding 30% of affordable homes in MoD phase two development.

Anna said: “As a council, we have an excellent track record of delivery and I look forward to seeing this continue over the next two years through the actions set out in the plan.”

The council continues to pledge its support to encourage those communities who wish to set up new Community Land Trusts (CLTs) and support existing CLTs.

The full corporate plan can be viewed on the Council’s website.