City council bids to create 'open, diverse community' amid Ukraine crisis

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:00 PM March 8, 2022
Apple and spoon race at Ely Apple and Harvest Fayre 2021

City of Ely Council has reaffirmed its commitment to making the city "an open, welcoming, diverse and inclusive community where everyone is valued.” Pictured is action from last year's Ely Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Michael Rouse

City of Ely Council has reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine in a bid to create “an open, welcoming, diverse and inclusive community”. 

In a statement, the council condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where it is thought at least two million refugees have fled according to the United Nations. 

“The council notes with dismay the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the Ukraine and calls upon all those involved to resolve this matter with no further loss of life and for all occupying forces to withdraw,” the statement read. 

“The council affirms its solidarity with all Ukrainian residents in the city. 

“The City of Ely Council reaffirms that our city should be an open, welcoming, diverse and inclusive community where everyone is valued.” 

An inclusivity working group has been formed in light of the Ukraine crisis. 

If any community group or organisation would like to work alongside the council, call 01353 661016 or email: info@cityofelycouncil.org.uk.  

City of Ely Council
Ukraine
Ely News

