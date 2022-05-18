From left: Mrs Mary Rone, deputy mayoress; Cllr Chris Phillips, deputy mayor, Jane, Cllr Richard Morgan's wife and Cllr Morgan, mayor of Ely. - Credit: Daniel Mason

The new mayor of Ely aims to provide “energy and hope” for the city in his new role.

Councillor Richard Morgan takes over from Cllr Sue Austen as the 48th Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely at the city’s Mayor Making ceremony on Monday.

In his statement of acceptance, Cllr Morgan saluted Cllr Austen, who was announced as mayor in 2020, for her work.

“I salute Cllr Austen for her many years of service in Ely,” he said.

“I feel humble as the responsibility has been placed on my shoulders; let us begin with energy and hope.

“I’m very excited.”

Cllr Richard Morgan (right) and his wife Jane became mayor and mayoress of Ely at the city's mayor-making ceremony. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Cllr Morgan, who represents the Ely North ward on the City of Ely Council, was elected as deputy mayor to Cllr Austen in 2020 through the Covid-19 lockdowns.

He will be assisted by wife Jane, while Cllr Chris Phillips was named as deputy mayor and Mrs Mary Rone as deputy mayoress.