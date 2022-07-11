News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Local Council

Farmgate house and 9 acres set for new tenant

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 2:00 PM July 11, 2022
Manor Farm, Girton

Manor Farm, Girton, the county council owned nine acre smallholding which has been empty since the beginning of last year - Credit: JE

A 16-month search for a new tenant to replace disgraced former county councillor Roger Hickford at Manor Farm, Girton, should be at an end soon. 

A county council spokesperson conceded “we’re almost there” to find an individual or company happy to take on the nine-acre smallholding and farm house.  

Former deputy council leader Roger Hickford quit in early 2021 after resigning from the council – and surrendering the tenancy – in the controversy that became known as farmgate. 

Since then, the house and grounds have remained empty, and various attempts to find a new tenant have been made.  

I understand these to have included safety training company who withdrew interest after failure to secure change of use planning consent.  

A new, non-farming enterprise is now being lined and, according to the council spokesperson, the tenancy “is still working its way through the legal process so as soon as that is concluded I’ll let you know”. 

Hickford quit both the tenancy and resigned all council posts after then council leader Steve Count received a 450-page audit report. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two sexual assaults reported in Ely Market Place this summer
  2. 2 Recap: Traffic stopped on A11 due to car fire near Cambridge and Newmarket
  3. 3 A11 car fire between Newmarket and Saffron Walden spreads into nearby field
  1. 4 First photos of £32m Kings Dyke crossing that opens on Monday
  2. 5 New escape room opening in town this weekend
  3. 6 Royal Mail staff find 46 illegal packages in Cambridgeshire's postal system
  4. 7 Poor parking leaves firefighters struggling to attend emergency call
  5. 8 20 parking tickets issued in Ely city centre during single day
  6. 9 Praise for Rikki murder squad as family campaign for killer’s sentence to be increased 
  7. 10 The 11 dog breeds most at risk of heatstroke

The report exposed widespread failings in Hickford’s behaviour.  

Cambridgeshire County Council
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30.

Gallery

‘They looked fabulous’ - school’s first off-site prom a huge success

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
A142 Witchford near Ely

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Pair trapped after A142 crash rescued from ditch

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police confirmed a woman motorist has died following a crash at Doddington on Saturday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman, 80, dies following A141 crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Jacky Hibbert of Jak Hibs Soham

Shop Local

Woman who 'never thinks too far ahead' reaches 11 years in business

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon