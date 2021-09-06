Published: 9:32 PM September 6, 2021 Updated: 10:15 PM September 6, 2021

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha (Lib Dem) outlines her hopes and aspirations as leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, tasked with the post Covid recovery. - Credit: Harry Rutter

May, 2021, and Cambridgeshire opted for change.

One-time Lib Dem MEP Lucy Nethsingha found herself leader of a rainbow alliance to run the county council.

She has quite a task as she outlined challenges facing the new administration.

“Absolutely top of my inbox is to try and get the council to be financially secure,” she says. No Covid recovery is possible without it.

"We have an unfunded deficit of £22m and although not directly Covid related, there are Covid issues in there,” she says.

“One of those is the huge amount of unmet need in terms of people who have not come forward.”

These, she says, cover older people’s care, those with disabilities who have been isolated for 18 months and going to need more support.

“And there is a huge pressure on mental health services for young people.

“We are trying to cope with those and manage the budget at the same time.”

Post Covid recovery also puts skills in the frame.

Lucy chairs the Combined Authority skills committee and is “very aware there are serious skill shortages in some sectors within Cambridgeshire.

“We really need to be doing better to try and make sure we have a workforce being trained to do things we need them to do

“Lots of young people coming out of college or university have lots of qualifications but that doesn’t automatically lead them into a career where they can use them –we must get better at matching them”.

Her third priority is climate change.

“Tackling climate change is vital and part of that is transforming our transport system,” she says.

“Climate emergency is becoming more urgent and we are not moving fast enough to tackle it.

“We have huge opportunities in Cambridgeshire to tackle it in interesting and transformational ways.”

She says lockdown was “the most extraordinary of times” and for most of which she was leader of the opposition.

What impressed her was not only the coping mechanisms of council staff but the realisation of the strengths of individual communities.

"It was incredible the way communities pulled together to make sure every one- almost everyone - got through,” she says.

“The level and scale of that is one of the things we can take as a small silver lining given how grim those 18 months of lockdown were.”

Lucy says she was “just astonished” at the speed and generosity of communities coming together to support individuals in villages among urban communities.

“In my patch residents – we don't have parishes - residents associations stepped up to make sure every household had someone looking after those most at risk.”

She is keen the council learns lessons and finds way to take that resilience and community spirit forwards.

Like most of her council colleagues the emphasis switched during lockdown to their own communities.

“I was watching the county machine getting into gear but feeling very much that so some extent politicians needed to get out of the way and let the experts and staff get on with trying to support people,” she says.

It was a train of thought prompted by her father – now 86 and who lives in Cornwall where Lucy has recently had a short holiday.

“One of the things about my childhood in Cornwall was that my dad was a sailor of old boats.

“And it was from him I learnt that most times in a crisis, the best thing is to get out of the way.”

She says the council reacted quickly and positively to the Covid crisis and recognised supporting her local community was vital.

She says: “I recall for example one night I was up till midnight on phone calls with a care home where the manager was desperate to make sure a patient who might have had Covid was not allowed back into her are home.”

It took from 10am to midnight to find somewhere suitable for the resident.

What she recalls most, though, of Cambridgeshire's response to the pandemic was the degree of “coming together”.

It was not, she says, a time of “political mudslinging” and these are lessons she hopes will benefit all.

“We all got involved in collecting for food banks, knocking on doors to check on people: everyone got involved and it was amazing.

“As a family we got involved in sewing PPE – my children became expert sewers which they still are.”

But now, as leader, she believes she is looking at practical ways lessons from the pandemic can be used in practice.

“One of the things still frustrating me - and was slightly a surprise -are the problems with sharing data across health and the county council,” she says.

“I absolutely understand everyone is doing what they can but in terms of current vaccination programme it is still hard work to get information about vaccines so we can support that programme –it is very important to ensure people get vaccinated.”

And on vaccination she says “we as a county are very keen to try and understand what is holding people back; sometimes there is an understandable reason but we need to be able to have the conversation, to explain the risks.

“These are much lower if you are vaccinated.

“We can be enormously sympathetic to people’s fears but vaccination will make children safer still get difficult to get this data.”

Lucy is determined that changes in the way health care across Cambridgeshire improves.

“We are definitely to look to learn from the good bits,” she says.

That will mean more joined up working with health and social care, one of the reasons why these have been brought together in a new committee.

“One of the positive things we have seen and need to continue is the smoother and better pathways for discharge from hospitals,” she says.

“There is for example the issue of people in acute hospitals staying there longer than necessary.

“It has been a problem around in NHS and social care for some time.

“It is referred to as bed blocking –a horrible phrase – but for the patients themselves we need to remember they are in acute hospitals.

“These are wonderful places to be when you need acute treatment but are not restful, the lights are on all night and there is a lot of moving around.

“Most would rather be at home or in a nursing home or recovering in a local hospital or at home; the more we can make that happen smoothly the better for everyone.”

For the future Lucy is looking to what has happened in Scotland to see early issues with schools re opening with few Covid restrictions.

Numbers of Covid cases remain relatively high “even though the vaccine is clearly doing a great job”.

But hospital admissions are not going up at same rate "and we are worried about schools going back so we really do want to get the message out of being careful”

She adds: “There has been a feeling of ‘oh it's all over now go back to how things were before’ but my message is please remain careful

“Although vaccine is enormously effective it is not 100 per cent effective and we are still seeing 200 a day dying of Covid and we don’t want those numbers going up.”

Lucy has holidayed. Is refreshed. Has enjoyed live music again for the first time since lockdown began (Evensong at her husband’s Cambridge college where he is chaplain).

And she is prepared for a rollercoaster of an adventure as she experiences leading the council for four more years.

Possibly reflecting too on Ronald Reagan’s definition of leadership.

“Not necessarily the one who does the greatest things but the one that gets the people to do the greatest things,” he said.