Police ‘too lax’ on e-scooters riding through red lights, says councillor
- Credit: PA
Cambridgeshire Police take “too lax an attitude” to e-scooter riders who ride through red lights in Cambridge, a councillor has claimed.
Cllr Lewis Herbert said he recognised that policing e-scooter use was “not in the same league” as other crimes such as drug dealing, but said it was still a “serious issue” in the city.
Privately owned e-scooters are illegal to use on public roads and places. Only e-scooters registered as part of a trial can be used on roads.
In Cambridge, a trial is being overseen by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, and run by the company Voi.
Cllr Herbert said there was an issue with privately owned e-scooters that do not have a speed control on them.
“The lack of national regulation places the importance of there being a focus by the police," he said.
“I believe the police take too lax an attitude towards people breaching red lights, and those are often the same people who ride on pavements.”
Speaking in Cambridge City Council’s strategy and resources scrutiny committee yesterday evening (July 11), Cllr Jocelynne Scutt said many people were concerned about e-scooters.
“The problem is when they use footpaths, people can be very frightened,” she said.