Libraries in Cambridgeshire are to benefit from a grant of £260,000 that will help to create innovative, flexible and inclusive community spaces within them.

The libraries service has been awarded the grant by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, delivered by Arts Council England.

The Libraries Investment Fund will help to transform library services by helping them upgrade their buildings and digital infrastructure so they can respond to the changing ways people use them.

Cllr Tom Sanderson, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s communities, social mobility and inclusion committee, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been successful in our application for this funding.

“It will make such a tremendous difference to the way the spaces at both Cambridge Central and March libraries can be used.”

EverySpace is centred around adaptable, co-managed spaces that enable the community to connect, share, create and discover.

Multi-functional cabinets, moveable partitions and folding tables and chairs will enable diverse configurations and a high-spec, portable tech suite will provide loanable tablets, mini-PCs and a wheeled touchscreen media wall.

Accessible, dementia-friendly and autism-friendly design is at the heart of the project, making the spaces inclusive to all users.

Lord Parkinson, arts minister, said: “This raft of new funding for treasured cultural institutions up and down the country will help them to continue their great work, advance our work, and protect these cherished institutions for future generations to enjoy.”

At Cambridge Central Library, EverySpace will be on the third floor with users able to go through the library to reach it.

In March library, EverySpace will improve access from the High Street to the library.

The libraries in Cambridgeshire are among more than 60 galleries, museums, libraries and cultural venues to receive the government’s cultural investment fund (CIF).

Cllr Sanderson added: “EverySpace’s future-proofed design is multi-usable and can serve different groups with different functions, further supporting our priority of making spaces accessible to all.

“It can be transformed into a learning or skill-sharing space, or a place for community groups to meet or hold events or activities.

“I look forward to seeing our plans brought to reality, for the benefit of new and existing library users.”

The CIF will see £48 million distributed to 63 organisations.