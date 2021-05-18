Published: 5:31 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 5:52 PM May 18, 2021

First meeting, socially distanced, of Cambridgeshire County Council since lockdown eased was at Duxford air museum. The council is now run by a 'rainbow alliance' - Credit: LDR

More than £70,000 was axed from the allowances budget for county councillors.

It was one of the first tasks of the new alliance of Lib Dem, Labour and independent councillors that has taken control.

“The joint administration today confirmed an immediate annual saving of £72,000 in member allowances,” said a council spokesperson.

Pledge by new leadership @CambsCC 'We believe the council must act openly and transparently in order to maintain the confidence of the public. We will therefore work with officers to publish the long-awaited #farmgate report to the greatest possible extent as soon as possible' pic.twitter.com/3wi4157Fc1 — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) May 14, 2021

“This is as a result of changes it has made to the council’s committee structure.”

At today’s AGM, held at Duxford to ensure Covid-19 security, Cllr Lucy Nethsingha became leader.

“Children and young people have missed out on so much over the past year," she said.

“We must ensure that real support is there for them and their families, when they need it.”

Cllr Nethsingha said a priority would be renewed investment in youth services “including making sure children continue to receive free school meals during the school holidays”.

Covid-19 recovery was vital, she said, and the council would work with newly elected Labour mayor Dr Nik Johnson to increase access to apprenticeships and vocational education across the whole county.

“We know work patterns will have changed, and we will work with our friends and colleagues on the Greater Cambridge Partnership to understand what new working patterns will mean for public transport and broadband use,” she said.

“The joint agreement is also clear that we must act faster to tackle the climate emergency.

“We will be reviewing the council’s climate strategy and working to more challenging targets for a zero-carbon council.”

She added: “Health inequality will also be at the heart of all our policies, with real integration between health and social care critical to improving the way we look after our most vulnerable residents.”.

The joint agreement sees the reduction from seven to five of the service and policy committees.

Cllr Meschini said early actions by the new administration has included:

A saving of £20,000 a year to four ‘community champions’ by deleting those posts.

Saving an extra £52,000 a year in total in special responsibility allowances for committee chairs and vice chairs.

Chair of the council is Cllr Derek Giles (Ind) / Vice-chair Cllr Sebastian Kindersley (LD)