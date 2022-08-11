Over 250 devices have been distributed to Ukrainian families through a partnership between Laptops4Learning and the Cambridge Refugee Resettlement Campaign. - Credit: Supplied/Helen Bartley

Businesses in East Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to donate surplus laptops and tablets to help “make a real difference” to Ukrainian families who have fled war.

Laptops4Learning and the Cambridge Refugee Resettlement Campaign (CRRC) aim to take donations of laptops and other devices ready to deliver, where over 250 devices have been distributed so far.

These donations are then repaired, refurbished, ready for CRRC to distribute to Ukrainian families.

Councillor Julia Huffer, of East Cambs Council, said: “Their involvement will make a real difference to families from Ukraine, helping them rebuild their lives.

“Having tech refurbished for reuse through Laptops4Learning’s TechAid UK solution can also help businesses reach their sustainability goals at this time of climate emergency.”

Laptops and other devices aim to be delivered to Ukrainians in the district to be used for reasons such as keeping in touch with relatives and continuing children’s education.

If your business would like to help and for more details, email: info@laptops4learning.co.uk.

Any Ukrainian families that would like to request a device, visit: https://bit.ly/3bJqNQf.

Home Office figures up to July 19 show in East Cambs, 197 visas had been issued to refugees fleeing Ukraine under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, with 153 arrivals.