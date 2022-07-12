News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Local Council

Businesses’ final opportunity to apply for Covid-19 additional relief fund

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:00 AM July 12, 2022
http://angliarevenues.gov.uk/eccarf

The new funding window for the Covid-19 additional relief fund (CARF) scheme is running until August 19. - Credit: PA

Businesses that experienced a downturn in trade as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but missed out on earlier grants are being given a final opportunity to apply for a double discount on their business rates. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council believes more than 500 businesses across the district have yet to apply for the Covid-19 additional relief fund (CARF) scheme. 

To help provide support, it is opening a new funding window which runs until August 19. 

The relief will be applied as a credit to business rates for 2021/22. 

Cllr David Brown, chair of the finance and assets committee, said: “As a council, we have done everything in our power to support businesses through an incredibly difficult time and this grant scheme is another avenue of help available. 

“I would encourage all East Cambs businesses in the eligible sectors to make use of this vital funding by checking the criteria and applying.” 

You can check if your business is eligible by visiting http://angliarevenues.gov.uk/eccarf

The closing date for applications is 5pm on August 19 or earlier if all funding is awarded before this date. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Ely News

Don't Miss

Witchford Village College's Year 11 prom was held at The Maltings for the first time on June 30.

Gallery

‘They looked fabulous’ - school’s first off-site prom a huge success

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Jacky Hibbert of Jak Hibs Soham

Shop Local

Woman who 'never thinks too far ahead' reaches 11 years in business

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
22a Cambridge Road, Ely, and overhanging trees which planners agree can be trimmed.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Overhanging trees can be cut, council tells neighbour

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
James Watson

Rikki Neave | Video

Rikki Neave’s mother calls for tougher sentence for son’s murderer 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon