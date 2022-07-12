The new funding window for the Covid-19 additional relief fund (CARF) scheme is running until August 19. - Credit: PA

Businesses that experienced a downturn in trade as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic but missed out on earlier grants are being given a final opportunity to apply for a double discount on their business rates.

East Cambridgeshire District Council believes more than 500 businesses across the district have yet to apply for the Covid-19 additional relief fund (CARF) scheme.

To help provide support, it is opening a new funding window which runs until August 19.

The relief will be applied as a credit to business rates for 2021/22.

Cllr David Brown, chair of the finance and assets committee, said: “As a council, we have done everything in our power to support businesses through an incredibly difficult time and this grant scheme is another avenue of help available.

“I would encourage all East Cambs businesses in the eligible sectors to make use of this vital funding by checking the criteria and applying.”

You can check if your business is eligible by visiting http://angliarevenues.gov.uk/eccarf

The closing date for applications is 5pm on August 19 or earlier if all funding is awarded before this date.