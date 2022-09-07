The BIPC Cambridgeshire & Peterborough's Jumpstart scheme is open for applications until Friday, October 28. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A programme which offers new businesses vital support to get their company off the ground has returned for 2022.

The Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) Cambridgeshire & Peterborough’s Jumpstart scheme will offer a grant pot of up to £25,000, a seven-week support programme, and part funded trade mark grants.

With the programme’s top grant sitting at a sum of £10,000, it could make a dramatic difference to start-up businesses across the county.

The specific grant is open to start-up businesses that registered in Cambridgeshire or Peterborough on or after November 1, 2021, or those that will be registered and trading within two months of receiving a grant.

Deputy leader of Peterborough City Council and cabinet member for communication, culture and communities, Cllr Steve Allen said: “New businesses are key to the success of our local economy.

“I would encourage those businesses which registered this year, or will be registering in the coming months, to get in touch with the Business & IP Centre and find out about the support available.”

To be eligible, business owners need to fully engage in at least three BIPC sessions from the live seven-week programme, before submitting their BIPC Jumpstart application form and responses to five critical questions.

Whilst the Jumpstart grant has specific eligibility criteria, anyone is welcome to participate in the support programme running alongside it.

A full programme of free webinars and workshops and one to ones have been devised with the aim to equip small business owners with the knowledge and skills to set-up sustainable businesses.

Chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s communities, social mobility and inclusion committee, Cllr Tom Sanderson, said: “The Business & IP Centre is committed to supporting new businesses at every stage of their start up journey.

“We’re delighted to confirm that BIPC Jumpstart is back as an additional support tool and are excited to bring this unique opportunity to new start-up businesses in the local area.”

Once all grant applications have been received, judges will invite a shortlist of applicants to submit further financial information before deciding who will pitch their business to the BIPC Jumpstart judges in November

Applications open on Monday (September 12) until Friday, October 28.

More information about the BICP Jumpstart programme and downloadable entry forms are available to view at www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/BIPCjumpstart.

Winners will be announced in December.