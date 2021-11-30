News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
A10 dualling facing new challenges

John Elworthy

Published: 12:15 PM November 30, 2021
A10 DUALLING

New details on the A10 dualling between Ely and Cambridge will be discussed by county councillors on December 7. - Credit: CAPCA

A Labour mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPCA) and Conservative loss of control at the county council will have implications for dualling the A10 from Ely to Cambridge. 

Cllr Peter McDonald, chair of the county highways and transport committee, has warned that the change of administration could impact time scales and outcomes. 

“We have been asked by CAPCA to pick this work up,” he said.  

“It’s important the outline business case considers those local commitments to ‘net zero’ and the wider active travel strategy.” 

That would mean “catering for all people including cyclists, pedestrians, disabled people and those who use public transport”. 

Improvements to the A10 between Ely and Cambridge will be discussed at the highways and transport committee on December 7. 

The council says it has been asked by CAPCA to undertake the outline business case work.  

This could cost between £2m and £6m. 

In July 2021 the DfT awarded £2m for the work, and CAPCA has since identified a further £2m that will be needed. 

Councillors will be told there are resource implications if the deadline of the end of the 2022/23 financial year is to be met to have plans ready.   

"Allowing for development of the specification and a major procurement exercise, this would be high risk and would need to be tested with potential suppliers,” says a report to the committee. 

“It would also need to be resourced fully by the council to manage and deliver the project.  

"It is likely that extensive survey and environmental work will be needed.  

“CAPCA has also indicated that work on a ‘quick win’ should be undertaken”. 

That is likely to be further changes to the A10/A142 BP roundabout at Ely which CAPCA could fund separately. 

The committee says the timeframe proposed by CAPCA for the A10 study to be complete is February 2023.  

“This needs to be properly planned before any commitment to an agreed delivery timescale could be made,” says the report. 

Councillors will also consider the financial consequences if A10 dualling does not happen. 

The report adds: “It is likely that a dual carriageway solution will continue to score highly on the economic case. 

“But this has significant negative carbon impacts, both in embedded carbon during construction and in operation.” 

