Buildings having their ventilation systems improved will include day centres, libraries, and respite homes. - Credit: CCC

64 Cambridgeshire council buildings are set to have their ventilation systems improved to manage the continuing risks of Covid-19 and other respiratory infections.

The buildings will include day centres, libraries, and respite homes, with systems estimated to cost around £750,000 to £960,000.

Members of Cambridgeshire County Council’s strategy and resources committee will hear at their meeting on September 30 that immediately after lockdown restrictions began to be lifted, the council prioritised the opening of buildings most needed.

These were ones needed by the public and vulnerable people making sure that they met national guidance for ventilation and installing CO2 monitors.

Providing safe levels of ventilation in some of the council’s estate has meant reduced numbers using the buildings.

Committee members are being asked to approve improvements to a range of these buildings in the coming months.

Vice-chair of the strategy and resources committee, Elisa Meschini, said: “The threat of Covid and other respiratory infections hasn’t gone away.

“As well as proposing this improvement to council buildings, we’d urge anyone to take up their Covid-19 booster or flu vaccinations.”

Members will hear the estimated cost can be met by time limited pandemic related grant funding.