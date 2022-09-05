St Andrew's Church Craft Fair will host a local artist that's proved Lego isn't just a toy for children anymore but a new found medium for artistic expression.

Sara Amond started using Lego to pictures for friends and family in 2014 and soon opened a successful market stall on Chatsworth Road.

She's got work currently displayed in New York's Moxy Marriot Downtown Hotel and has previously exhibited in the Atom Gallery in Stok Newington, London, Digitas in East London but staying loyal to her area and has exhibited in the Ely based Babylon Gallery.

Her work will be available for purchase at the church craft fair.

The craft fair will be held at the St Andrew's Hall in Witchford on November 26 from 10-3pm, entry is free.

Refreshments will be available on the day but the ploughman's lunch with soup at 12.30 needs to be pre-booked by November 12 with Susan Maud at susanmaud.sm@gmail.com or 07954178560.