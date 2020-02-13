Advanced search

We'll get you into London but expect service ' to be busier than usual' Greater Anglia warns Ely travellers

PUBLISHED: 11:56 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 13 February 2020

Greater Anglia has warned of a busy weekend from Ely into London at the end of the month. Picture: Archant/FILE

Greater Anglia has warned of a busy weekend from Ely into London at the end of the month. Picture: Archant/FILE

Archant

Travellers between Ely and London over the last weekend of February have been advised to expect trains to be busier than normal.

Greater Anglia says the line between Ely and Cambridge into Liverpool Street on Saturday February 29 and Sunday March 1 will be open.

A spokesman said: "However, other train operators are affected by major engineering works which means Kings Cross station will be closed for the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

"As a result, Greater Anglia trains and stations trains on the West Anglia line between Ely, Cambridge and Liverpool Street are expected to be even busier than usual."

Mike Barry, Greater Anglia Area Customer Service Manager for Cambridge, said: "We are expecting trains to be full when they leave Cambridge, so that when they stop at stations along the route, such as Bishop's Stortford, it could be standing room only.

"We will have extra staff at stations to make sure customers catch the right train and to keep everyone safe."

Network Rail is carrying out major works to the East Coast Main Line. In the major upgrade project, signals are being removed from a tunnel underneath Kings Cross and relocated to York so that a new line can be built out of Kings Cross, which will improve the number of trains operators such as Great Northern and LNER can run out of the station.

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Latest from the Ely Standard

Tory attack on Lib Dem leader and former Euro MEP branded ‘utterly repellent’

Cllr Bill Hunt criticised Cllr Lucy Nethsingha for receiving county council allowances whilst she served as a Euro MEP. Picture; ARCHANT

We’ll get you into London but expect service ‘ to be busier than usual’ Greater Anglia warns Ely travellers

Greater Anglia has warned of a busy weekend from Ely into London at the end of the month. Picture: Archant/FILE

NON-LEAGUE: Ely City hail hat-trick hero after being basement boys to boost survival hopes

Ely City striker Harry French (left) and boss Luke McAvoy (right). Picture: DAN MASON

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers continue league surge but fall flat in bid to reach cup final

Cameron Watson scored the Soham Town Rangers winner in their league clash against Cambridge City. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Recommended Book of the Week: The End of Time by Gavin Extence

The End of Time by Gavin Extence
Drive 24