We'll get you into London but expect service ' to be busier than usual' Greater Anglia warns Ely travellers

Greater Anglia has warned of a busy weekend from Ely into London at the end of the month. Picture: Archant/FILE Archant

Travellers between Ely and London over the last weekend of February have been advised to expect trains to be busier than normal.

Greater Anglia says the line between Ely and Cambridge into Liverpool Street on Saturday February 29 and Sunday March 1 will be open.

A spokesman said: "However, other train operators are affected by major engineering works which means Kings Cross station will be closed for the weekend.

"As a result, Greater Anglia trains and stations trains on the West Anglia line between Ely, Cambridge and Liverpool Street are expected to be even busier than usual."

Mike Barry, Greater Anglia Area Customer Service Manager for Cambridge, said: "We are expecting trains to be full when they leave Cambridge, so that when they stop at stations along the route, such as Bishop's Stortford, it could be standing room only.

"We will have extra staff at stations to make sure customers catch the right train and to keep everyone safe."

Network Rail is carrying out major works to the East Coast Main Line. In the major upgrade project, signals are being removed from a tunnel underneath Kings Cross and relocated to York so that a new line can be built out of Kings Cross, which will improve the number of trains operators such as Great Northern and LNER can run out of the station.