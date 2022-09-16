There will be a live screening of the Queen's funeral at Ely Cathedral on Monday. - Credit: ELY STANDARD

A live broadcast of the Queen's funeral will be screened at Ely Cathedral on Monday.

The funeral officially begins at 11am and the Cathedral will start its live coverage from 10.30am until about 1pm which is the point Her Majesty’s coffin reaches Wellington Arch to make the final journey by car to Windsor.

The audience will watch the service and procession on a large screen under the Octagon. Seating will be on a fist come basis with the audience being able to move around freely during the proceedings.

Those attending are being asked not to bring large bags into the cathedral. The audience will be required to observe the national two-minute silence which will take place at the end of the funeral service which is expected to be at midday.

A spokesperson for Ely Cathedral said: “Ely Cathedral stands in the very heart of this community. As a Christian place of worship since 673, its heritage, longevity and continuity has provided a place of comfort and reflection, particular in recent days.

"We have seen many people come into the Cathedral to express their sadness following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, and to thank God for her life and her service.

"It seems right and fitting that the Cathedral provides a place for people to come together in sorrow and in gratitude, on such a momentous occasion."

Everyone is welcome and there is no need to book in advance.

Background on Ely Cathedral

The present building dates from 1081 and is a remarkable example of both Romanesque and Norman architecture.

In addition to its unique Octagon Tower and magnificent Lady Chapel, Ely has the third longest nave of any UK Cathedral. The Cathedral’s role today is not so far removed from its days as a Benedictine monastery as it offers regular daily worship with a special emphasis on choral music.

It still maintains a resident choir of 22 choristers and six lay clerks and so continues the tradition of choral evensong every day of the week during term time.

As well as being a major visitor attraction, the Cathedral serves as a cultural focal point for East Anglia by providing a unique venue for the arts and music, for exhibitions, concerts and theatre. Most recently Ely has gained global recognition a prominent film location including: Elizabeth: The Golden Age, The Other Boleyn Girl, Macbeth, The King’s Speech and The Crown.