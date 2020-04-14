Advanced search

Ask your coronavirus crisis questions to Lucy Frazer MP on live video interview tonight

PUBLISHED: 14:56 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 14 April 2020

Here is how to join Lucy Frazer MP for a live coronavirus crisis interview tonight using Zoom or over the phone. Picture: Archant

Archant

MP Lucy Frazer will be taking coronavirus crisis questions tonight during a live video interview and here’s how you can join in.

You can join the conversation using video call software Zoom or using your telephone to dial into the interview which takes place from 6pm this evening (April 14).

The Q&A session by the Ely Cathedral Business Group (ECBG) is to provide information and support to all businesses, big and small, relating to COVID-19 issues.

A spokesman said: “The call will feature experience sharing from a number of local businesses, followed by a live interview and Q&A from our local MP Lucy Frazer.

“We very much appreciate Lucy Frazer taking the time to join us. She will discuss the situation and also update us on the various government support schemes.

“Everyone is welcome, there is no need to have any prior association with ECBG and no requirement to register in advance.

“Although there will be an opportunity to ask your questions of Lucy Frazer directly during the meeting, if you do wish to submit one in advance, please email m.r.wats12@icloud.com.”

You may also want to watch:

How to join the Q&A:

There is no need to download or register for the Zoom service in advance. Just click on the below link a few minutes before the start time and you will be joined to the meeting.

You can join from any device; smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop.

To join, click: us02web.zoom.us/j/7560085944

The best way to participate is via Zoom, but if for whatever reason you prefer to connect by telephone, the following dial in details are also available as an alternative.

Dial: 0131 460 1196

Meeting ID: 756 008 5944

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

