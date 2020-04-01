Littleport man in court accused of having a Stanley type knife in a public place

Steven Barnes aged 32 (pictured) has appeared in court on knife and assault charges. Cambs Cops

A Littleport man has appeared in court on multiple charges including that of having a Stanley type knife in a public place.

Steven William Barnes, 32, appeared before magistrates at Peterborough on March 27.

Barnes, of Lynn Road, Littleport, faces a charge of being in Cottier Drive, Littleport and without “good reason or lawful authority” a sharply pointed blade, ie a Stanley type knife.

He denied the charge that is alleged to have happened on January 5.

Barnes is also accused of assaulting a man on the same date and denies the charge.

On January 4 he is alleged to have assaulted a woman and again has denied the charge.

A further charge alleges that on January 5, Barnes assaulted a police officer who was “acting in the exercise of his functions as an emergency worker”. Barnes admitted the offence.

Barnes was also charged with assaulting a second police officer on the same date and has admitted the offence.

He will appear in the dock at Cambridge Crown Court on April 16.