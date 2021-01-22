Published: 12:45 PM January 22, 2021 Updated: 1:02 PM January 22, 2021

A planning application for a new youth centre in Littleport has been submitted to East Cambridgeshire District Council. - Credit: East Cambridgeshire District Council planning portal

Plans have been submitted for a new youth centre in Littleport.

If given the go-ahead by East Cambridgeshire planners, it will become a dedicated centre for young people and hub for the wider community.

The application – submitted by Littleport Parish Council – outlines a modern building on a 0.6-acre site on land east of 29 Cornfield Lane.

Proposed plans show an entrance lobby, a café area and tea bar, a large community hall, an office and toilet facilities.

Grant funding has been obtained to finance the project.

You may also want to watch:

A design and access statement submitted alongside the applications states Littleport has a slightly higher than average number of residents aged 0-19 than the rest of East Cambridgeshire.

It also says that as the town is growing, a “key priority” is to expand the range of shops, eateries and other facilities on offer for young people.

The document, prepared by chartered architect Andrew Fleet, the applicant’s agent, says: “The ’Port Youth Group’ is an all-inclusive youth group run by volunteers and funded completely by grants.

“At present the group meets in a small room to the rear of the Ex-Serviceman’s Club, which they have totally outgrown.

“Other facilities in the village are either not suitable for youth groups and tend to be expensive to hire, for a group which relies totally on grant funding.”

“Many of the village teenagers are now schooled in the village and any stimulation outside school hours needs to be provided on the school campus or within the community.”

The statement added there used to be a small used to be a small youth club building next to the old Littleport Village College – but it was demolished and never replaced.

“The building proposed by this application meets these needs", it says.

The facility’s car park accommodates 27 car parking spaces, two dedicated disabled parking bays and space for 15 bicycles.

Pedestrian access will be off Cornfield Lane and there will be a footpath link from Upton Place to Tilling Way.

Its proposed opening hours are currently Monday-Saturday 8am-11pm, Sunday 9am-10pm.

East Cambridgeshire District Council received the application on December 15.