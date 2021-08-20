Published: 11:24 AM August 20, 2021 Updated: 11:41 AM August 20, 2021

Lesley Gordon (right) and daughter Steph Butcher at the first charity walk in memory of Joan Chapman in 2019. - Credit: Supplied/Lesley Gordon

A woman is preparing to embark on a second charity walk in memory of her mother who “never lost her spirit”.

Lesley Gordon of Littleport will aim to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK as a way of remembering her mother Joan Chapman, who died in 2018 after a battle with dementia.

“This will be our second walk in memory of mum, which will take us through the Grantchester and Barton countryside,” Lesley said.

“Being a keen walker, mum would often take this route where the rivers Cam and Granta combine their waters away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

Lesley came up with the idea to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of Joan, who was a keen walker and member of The Ramblers.

This year will mark the second charity walk for Alzheimer's Research UK in memory of Joan Chapman (pictured). - Credit: Supplied/Lesley Gordon

Joan was also very physically fit for her age, and in her seventies, took part in two sponsored walks to fundraise for charity, the second following her diagnosis.

“Despite her tricky memory, mum never lost her spirit and her love of walking,” said Lesley.

“She continued to walk along the corridors at the care home where she spent her final months and we spent many a happy hour walking round the gardens.

“Mum always thought she was back from a walk when I visited her and would say she’d enjoyed her walk although couldn’t remember where she’d been.”

Lesley Gordon with mother Joan and others who joined in on an Alzheimer's Research charity walk. - Credit: Supplied/Lesley Gordon

Joan lived in and around the Ely area for 60 years and was well known locally having worked as a district nurse and on the maternity ward at Newmarket Hospital.

Lesley, who aimed to raise £3,000 from the first charity walk two years ago, is encouraging more people to come along and take part.

“Anyone that knew mum, will know how bravely she battled with Alzheimer’s and many of you will understand devastating effects this cruel disease has on everyone,” she said.

Lesley Gordon is hoping more people can attend the second charity walk for Alzheimer's Research UK in memory of her mother Joan Chapman. - Credit: Supplied/Lesley Gordon

“If you feel you’d like to be involved although are not a walker, there are other ways you can join in to help.”

The walk, which is roughly 10 miles, takes place on Sunday, September 12.

For more information about the event and to receive a registration form, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/team/JoansMemoryWalk2021 or email Lesley at: lesley.gordon@live.co.uk.