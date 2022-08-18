Lesley Gordon is hoping more people can attend the third charity walk for Alzheimer's Research UK in memory of her mother Joan Chapman. - Credit: Lesley Gordon

A woman is preparing to take on a third charity walk in memory of her mum who “loved walking so much”.

Lesley Gordon, 63, of Littleport will aim to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK as a way of remembering her mum Joan Chapman, who died in 2018 after a battle with dementia.

The walk on Sunday, September 11, which is roughly 10 miles, will mark the fourth anniversary of her death.

“The spirit of the walk is a friendly, fun event starting and finishing at Cambridge Rugby Union Football Club in Cambridge,” said Lesley.

“There will be a picnic and a bar afterwards so we can celebrate our success.”

Lesley came up with the idea to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Research UK in memory of Joan, who was a keen walker and member of The Ramblers.

Lesley Gordon with mother Joan and others who joined in on an Alzheimer's Research charity walk. - Credit: Lesley Gordon

Joan was also very physically fit for her age, and in her seventies, took part in two sponsored walks to fundraise for charity, the second following her diagnosis.

However, despite taking a positive attitude, her condition worsened over time.

“Mum just loved walking so much, so walking some of the beautiful areas that she enjoyed seemed a fitting way to raise money for the charity,” said Lesley.

“Despite her tricky memory, mum never lost her spirit and her love of walking.

“She continued to walk along the corridors at the care home where she spent her final months.”

Lesley Gordon (R) and her mum Joan (M) with Janette Barber (L) who has supported Lesley through the previous two charity walks. - Credit: Lesley Gordon

Joan lived in and around the Ely area for 60 years and was well known locally having worked as a district nurse and on the maternity ward at Newmarket Hospital.

Lesley, who aimed to raise £3,000 from the first charity walk two years ago, is encouraging more people to come along and take part.

“Those of you that knew mum will know how bravely she battled with Alzheimer’s and many of you will know what a cruel disease this is, both for the person suffering and their family,” she said.

“It’s really lovely to see previous walkers coming back and signing up again this year but I’m also looking forward to walking with the new walkers who sign up to join us on this 10-mile challenge.”

For more information about the event and to receive a registration form visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lesley-gordon18 or email Lesley at lesley.gordon@live.co.uk

Lesley Gordon (R) and her mum Joan (M) with Nigel Barber (L) who has supported Lesley through the previous two charity walks. - Credit: Lesley Gordon



