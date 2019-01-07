Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

A car was torched by arsonists in Littleport on Saturday night (January 5). Picture: CAMBS FIRE GOOGLE MAPS

A car was deliberately set alight by arsonists in Littleport, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue have revealed.

Firefighters from Littleport were called to the scene on White Hart Lane at around 10.50pm on Saturday, January 5.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: Wearing breathing apparatus, we used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“We returned to our station by 11pm. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police via www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.