Volunteers give essentials for Littleport Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 17:21 17 December 2018

Timebank supports Foodbank in Littleport

Archant

Timebank volunteers have shown their support to the Foodbank in Littleport with donations of food.

The Littleport and Ely Timebank members pooled several weeks’ worth of coffee morning donation money together to buy food for the local food bank, which has been running for six years.

A spokesman for the Timebank volunteers said: ““Sadly January is a time when donations are needed the most as it is a long month and money can be tight.”

Whilst members Fiona and Steve were in Aldi’s in Ely, the manager got wind of why they had two full trolleys of tins, and kindly donated £10 towards their efforts.

“In total, 15 trays of tins plus a collection of other items were also donated following the Timebank Christmas party.

“The Foodbank were grateful for this donation and also thanked the wider communities support.

• To find out more about Timebank, contact Caline on 07702517746 or email Caline.easey@chsgroup.org.uk.

• Find them on Facebook at Littleport & Ely Timebank or on Twitter @littleportTime.

